WESTERN Province are looking to get their One-Day Cup season back on track at Newlands this week. After three rounds, coach Salieg Nackerdien’s team are in sixth place on the log with one win and two defeats.

COACH OF WP: Salieg Nackerdien Captain Kyle Verreynne, though, wants to swing that record in their favour in back-to-back matches at Newlands this week. First up is a visit from the Titans (on Wednesday), who are winless in their first three matches, before they welcome the Dolphins to Cape Town on Friday. Verreynne kan nie wag nie and tells the team’s website: “Obviously two back-to-back home games I think is always really exciting, being on the road now for the last game so it’s good to come home and get to play in front of our home crowd.

“I think hopefully that gives us a little bit of momentum that we need in the competition and I think also playing in conditions that we’re quite familiar with will hopefully be a big boost. “It’s quite important that we get our campaign back on track and I think two back-to-back home games is really positive for us.” Zooming in on the Titans, Verreynne says: “It’s going to be a tough one against the Titans, but I think we’ll be ready for it.”