Blitzboks coach Neil Powell says his span het kop verloor in their quarterfinal defeat to Australia in the London Sevens last weekend.
Leading 17-0 at on stage, South Africa went down 21-17 to the eventual tournament winners.
And Powell says: “There is frustration…
“We lost concentration against Australia at crucial times and that cost us, basically.
Breaking through to secure a 5th place finish for the @Blitzboks! 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) May 29, 2022
#HSBC7s | #London7s pic.twitter.com/8U9bHYByA3
“The players need to understand the big moments in a game and how to play those correctly. If you don’t, like we did, you will not be successful.
“We made two such mistakes against Australia and it cost us 14 points, and ultimately the game. We need to tell the players where they made mistakes, if not, they will not learn from those.”
Luckily for Powell, the quarterfinal appearance was enough to give them the lead in the Series heading into the final tournament in Los Angeles in August. By that time, he will be hoping his manne have learnt from their mistakes.
🗣️ Reaction: Blitzbok coach Neil Powell was left satisfied but also a little frustrated with what transpired in London this weekend - more here: https://t.co/Q83ek5ZLvk#BestofUs pic.twitter.com/VlIymxrclS— Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) May 29, 2022