Blitzboks coach Neil Powell says his span het kop verloor in their quarterfinal defeat to Australia in the London Sevens last weekend. Leading 17-0 at on stage, South Africa went down 21-17 to the eventual tournament winners.

And Powell says: “There is frustration… “We lost concentration against Australia at crucial times and that cost us, basically. Breaking through to secure a 5th place finish for the @Blitzboks! 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦



#HSBC7s | #London7s pic.twitter.com/8U9bHYByA3 — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) May 29, 2022 “The players need to understand the big moments in a game and how to play those correctly. If you don’t, like we did, you will not be successful.