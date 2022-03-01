“One down, three to go” was the message from quadruple-chasing Liverpool after their dramatic League Cup triumph on Sunday night.

With one trophy in the bag now, star striker Mo Salah and boss Jurgen Klopp made it clear they want to follow that up with the FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League this season.

The Reds have it all in their sights, trailing Prem leaders Manchester by six points, but with a game in hand.

They boast a 2-0 lead over Inter Milan ahead of next week’s European Cup last-16 second leg.

I WANT IT ALL: Fired-up Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

And tomorrow night they will host Norwich for a place in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

With a first domestic knockout tournament triumph since 2012, Klopp was buzzing after their 11-10 penalty shootout win over Chelsea at Wembley.

Asked if his manne become the first club to complete the set, he says: “This is the start. We are not silly. You need luck.

“We have to survive, work hard and, we have to play on Wednesday again, which I cannot believe at this moment.

“Anfield will be rocking because of this result and hopefully we can deliver a game to enjoy.

“We don’t get nervous when things don’t go well. We are more experienced now.

“It’s a big one for us. The first time for this group.”

Salah is also feeling the hunger, tweeting a picture of him holding the League Cup, with the caption: “One down…”

