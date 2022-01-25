Stormers coach John Dobson couldn’t be happier with the flyhalf stocks at the franchise.

With Kade Wolhuter on the road to recovery, Damian Willemse an option, and Tim Swiel a more than useful stand-in, there is one man who is bust etching his name into that jumper and that’s Manie Libbok.

Signed from the Sharks at the start of the season, Libbok was used as a utility player in Durban.

It didn’t work out for him over there after signing from the Bulls and then the 24-year-old from Humansdorp moved to the Mother City.

EFFECTIVE: Ace Warrick Gelant

It’s here where he looks to have found his feet, taking to the Stormers’ style of play like a duck to water and being instrumental in last weekend’s 30-26 United Rugby Championship win over the Bulls at Loftus.

With competition for the flyhalf role fierce at the franchise, Dobson has backed Libbok to continue in that berth for the foreseeable future.

The coach says of Libbok after his performance against the Bulls: “The thing with Manie and Warrick [Gelant]- it’s a bit of roulette [with them] in the nicest possible way. With Warrick I don’t think we would have come back in that game if Warrick didn’t do that magic [to set up Herschel Jantjies’ try with an inside grubber] and Manie is the same with his attacking kicks.

“He [Libook] brings a lot of smoothness to our attack.

BACKING: Coach John Dobson

“The thing at the Stormers is to give Manie confidence by playing him at 10. He’s been to the Sharks [where he played] 10, 15 out, 10,15 out. “Manie will get a run there…”

With Libbok backed at 10, the long-term future of Willemse looks to be at 15, with Gelant’s toekoms at the franchise still uncertain with his contract running out in June.

Libbok will be looking to continue to impress when he returns to Kings Park to face former team the Sharks on Saturday.

