Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is ready to flip the script on Atletico Madrid counterpart Diego Simeone in tonight’s Champions League quarterfinal second leg.

After complaining about their “prehistory” tactics in City’s 1-0 win, thanks to a Kevin de Bruyne strike, in Spain last week, Guardiola now says his team has to maybe turn back the clock themselves and defend their turf with their lives tonight.

Ahead of the 9pm clash at the Etihad Stadium, the Spaniard says: “To win trophies you have to be solid, not concede chances.

POINT TO PROVE: Diego Simeone

“There are moments when we don’t have the ball, set pieces, then we have to defend. You cannot win things if you don’t concede few.

“We have to be solid [tonight], it will be difficult to get to the semifinals.”

Simeone, meanwhile, responded to Guardiola saying they employed negative 5-5-0 tactics which made it difficult to break down by saying: “I coached since 2005 or 2006 and until today and I have never despised a colleague of mine. I always put myself in his place and I understand that there are different ways of expressing what he feels and lives…”

With the two coaches playing a game of chess, it will be checkmate for either the champs of England or the kings of Spain in Manchester tonight.

