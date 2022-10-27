Hunting for a first win at the T20 World Cup in Australia, Proteas seamer Lungi Ngidi says they will be aggressive when they face Bangladesh on Thursday at 5am. Ngidi believes that “cutting off the head of the snake” is the way to dala against the Tigers in their Group 2 clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

He explains: “I think the last time we played Bangladesh, their batsmen came out pretty aggressive against us, so we’re very cognisant of that fact. So we’ll definitely be targeting their top order. “We know they have [captain] Shakib [Al Hasan] to control the middle and Mustafizur [Rahman] at the back end. “I’m pretty sure the batsmen have plans for that, but as the bowling unit, we’re definitely looking to cut the head of the snake, which is probably to take out their top order and try to restrict them to as low a total as possible.”

GEVAAR: Tigers’ Shakib Al Hasan Rain spoiled the Proteas’ party in their first match of the tournament, with Monday’s clash against Zimbabwe washing out with the two teams sharing the log points. Unfortunately for South Africa, rain is predicted again in Sydney today. Ngidi says of the forecast: “You control what you can, and the weather is one thing we don’t have a say in...

“Yeah, [today] another forecast of rain. I think we’ve just got a bit of bad luck, to be honest, following us. “Butwe’ve got no say in how the weather plays out. “The only thing we can do is we’ll get here and we’ll be prepared to play.”