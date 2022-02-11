France flyhalf Romain Ntamack believes Ireland will hold few surprises for them when they meet at the Stade de France in the Six Nations tomorrow at 6.45pm.

Both teams won their opening games last weekend but France’s 37-10 victory over Italy in Paris last Sunday was less convincing than Ireland’s 29-7 win over Wales in Dublin 24 hours earlier.

Like France, Ireland were also victors last November against New Zealand and the rare wins over the All Blacks made both Ireland and France the teams to watch in this year’s Six Nations.

And Ntamack says: “It will be another big test. We know the Irish, we know they beat the All Blacks before us this autumn.

“It will be an important match to know exactly where we stand. We have prepared very well and we won’t be caught by any surprises.

“Ireland’s game against New Zealand showed their physical qualities and the way they played that day amazed everyone. We expected they would do much the same against the Welsh last weekend and we expect them to play the same game against us on Saturday…

“They [Ireland] fully deserve the status of favourites.”

WEEKEND’S SIX NATIONS FIXTURES

Saturday

Wales v Scotland (4.15pm)

France v Ireland (6.45pm)

Sunday

Italy v England (5pm)

