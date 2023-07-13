After losing the first set 6-4, World No.3 Djokovic went on to win the rest 6-1, 6-4 and 6-3.

Novak Djokovic survived a scare from Russian Andrey Rublev in his Wimbledon quarterfinals clash on Tuesday to book a place in the final four against Italian youngster Jannik Sinner.

Now up against eighth-seeded Sinner, who beat Roman Safiullin 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 and 6-2, the Serbian says: “He [Sinner] likes to play on grass. He likes to play on quick surfaces because he likes to be aggressive and take control of the point. From both forehand and backhand, he’s smashing the ball really, really hard.

“He’s a very complete player. Now he’s first time in the semis of Wimbledon. I’m looking forward to that challenge. I’m sure that he’s going to be very, very motivated to win.

“On the other hand, I am, too.”