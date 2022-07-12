Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic is hoping US authorities change entry rules in time to allow him to compete at the US Open, even though he refuses to be vaccinated against coronavirus. The Serbian top seed beat Nick Kyrgios in four sets on Sunday to win his seventh title at the All England Club and 21st Grand Slam crown overall - leaving him just one behind Rafael Nadal.

Now he is targeting a fourth US Open crown after losing to Daniil Medvedev in the final last year. But as things stand, his unvaccinated status means he will not be allowed into the United States to play in the tournament, which starts next month. And the 35-year-old Djokovic says: “I’m not vaccinated and I’m not planning to get vaccinated so the only good news I can have is them removing the mandated green vaccine card or whatever you call it to enter United States or exemption.