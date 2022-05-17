Novak Djokovic won his sixth Italian Open title on Sunday after a straight-sets victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in Rome and says he is now reg for the French Open.

With the main tournament at Roland Garros starting on Sunday and the qualifiers having started yesterday, Djokovic says: “I’ve been building my form for the last couple of weeks and like the previous years I knew that my best shape on the clay is usually coming around Rome time.