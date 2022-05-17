Novak Djokovic won his sixth Italian Open title on Sunday after a straight-sets victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in Rome and says he is now reg for the French Open.
With the main tournament at Roland Garros starting on Sunday and the qualifiers having started yesterday, Djokovic says: “I’ve been building my form for the last couple of weeks and like the previous years I knew that my best shape on the clay is usually coming around Rome time.
👑 VENI VIDI DJOKO-VICI 👑@DjokerNole defeats Tsitsipas 6-0 7-6 to win a sixth Rome crown and capture a first title of 2022! @InteBNLdItalia #ibi22 pic.twitter.com/dVZxsX0CD3— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 15, 2022
“So it couldn’t be a better time coming into Roland Garros with a title.”
Sunday’s clash was a rematch of the pair’s final at last year’s French Open final but had little of the drama of that five-set thriller won by the Serb in Paris.
Djokovic made surprisingly short work of Greece's Tsitsipas to win the match 6-0, 7-6.