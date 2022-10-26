It’s do or die in the Champions League for Barcelona and Robert Lewandowski when they host the striker’s former club Bayern Munich at Camp Nou on Wednesday night (9pm). With the Catalans down in third place in Group C with just four points from four games, defeat tonight, coupled with an Inter win over whipping boys Viktoria Plzen, will see the five-time kings of Europe tumble into the Europa League for the second season running.

With his ex-teammates arriving in Spain with a perfect win record, including a 2-0 win in the reverse in September, Lewa insists they will fight for alles. He says: “The next game is against Bayern, and they are a great team with great players. “It is true that we do not have a great chance to advance to the next round, but it does not matter because we have to try to win the game and play great football for our fans.”