Western Province coach Jerome Paarwater says Hilton Lobberts is not over the hill yet.

Paarwater surprised yesterday by naming the 35-year-old lock on the bench for WP in their Currie Cup clash with the Sharks at Kings Park at 8pm tonight.

Lobberts last played a professional game of rugby for the Pumas in 2019, before returning to the Mother City.

He was then called up to the Stormers squad for pre-season friendlies against the Cape’s varsity teams in January 2020.

CONFIDENT: Jerome Paarwater

While he has since been off the radar, playing club rugby for UniMil, Paarwater says he has been on their radar for a while now.

Asked about Lobberts’ shock call-up, Paarwater says with a chuckle: “I also didn’t expect to see his name on a Province team sheet again.

“[But he is] in great shape, he’s been training with us for two-three months and had a run last week against Boland and it just confirmed his fitness. “With his experience, if Morne Steyn can still play at 40, I think Hilton can play at 35 in the forwards.”

Paarwater says they will rely on Lobberts to guide the young locks in their squad and to bring some heat up front if the game requires it at Kings Park.

Another player who will be looking to bring the heat is debutant winger Andre Manuel.

Of the UWC star, Paarwater says: “I’ve know him from school days at Bishops, he was in my system with u21s...

“I just think that he really deserves a chance and after Tristan Leyds’ injury, he also a very exciting rugby player...

“It’s a great opportunity for Andre - especially after doing well in the Varsity Cup for UWC last year.”

WP will be led by flyhalf Tim Swiel, while promising pivot Kade Wolhuter makes his return to pro action off the bench for the first time since May last year when he suffered a knee injury against the Sharks in Rainbow Cup action.

Western Province: 15 Sergeal Petersen, 14 Andre Manuel, 13 Mnombo Zwelendaba, 12 Cornel Smit, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Tim Swiel (captain), 9 Godlen Masimla, 8 Kake Morabe, 7 Simon Miller, 6 Roelof Smit, 5 David Meihuizen, 4 Connor Evans, 3 Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, 2 Chad Solomon, 1 Ali Vermaak.

Replacements: 16 Jacques Goosen, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Corne Weilbach, 19 Hilton Lobberts, 20 Hannes Gous, 21 Thomas Bursey, 22 Kade Wolhuter, 23 Ethan James.

