Manchester United have told wantaway yster Cristiano Ronaldo hy gaan nerens nie, after he gave them an ultimatum over their lack of transfers. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is reportedly unimpressed with the Red Devils’ lack of incoming transfer business after the club failed to secure Champions League football for next season and has been linked to Chelsea and a reunion with former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho at Roma.

While the 37-year-old Portuguese has publicly stated that he is excited to work with new United boss Erik Ten Hag, claims in his homeland say Ronaldo has given his team an ultimatum - sign top players fast or I’m out. STRUGGLE: Frenkie De Jong, Left Reports also add that his agent Jorge Mendes has met with new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly over a potential transfer to Stamford Bridge, where he can add to his goals record in the Champions League. But the Man United bosses will steek ‘n stokkie before any move, with the UK Mirror claiming Ronaldo’s Old Trafford bosses are bedonnerd with the links after signing him to a £500 000-a-week deal last season.

The newspaper quoted a source as saying: “Cristiano is not for sale. We want - and fully expect - him to be with us next season.” BESIG: Blues owner Todd Boehly While fighting to keep one player, United are also moving to add to their squad. Yet to announce a major signing during the off season, reports suggest they are close to agreeing a transfer fee of £68m for Ten Hag’s former Ajax star Frenkie de Jong.