France boss Didier Deschamps says Kylian Mbappe can’t carry his struggling Les Bleus on his ace.
Ahead of their World Cup title defence in November, France won just one of their six Uefa Nations League Group A1 matches, a 2-0 victory over Austria last Thursday, sparking criticism of his team.
But after Sunday’s disappointing 2-0 loss to Denmark in Copenhagen, thanks to Kasper Dolberg and Andreas Skov Olsen goals, Deschamps says he is not worried after a klomp injuries to his side.
Didier Deschamps calls on PSG to REST Kylian Mbappe ahead of the World Cup https://t.co/moVU2cIPqY— MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) September 26, 2022
Defending Mbappe, the boss says: “Kylian did a lot of good things.
“He is one of the few players who has played two 90 minutes in three days.
“He can't do everything by himself either. He was more decisive, like the whole team, three days ago, it does not worry me.”
Despite their run, the world champions managed to avoid relegation from the top tier in the Nations League.
Austria, meanwhile, were relegated, joining Wales and England in tier B.