Ahead of their World Cup title defence in November, France won just one of their six Uefa Nations League Group A1 matches, a 2-0 victory over Austria last Thursday, sparking criticism of his team.

France boss Didier Deschamps says Kylian Mbappe can’t carry his struggling Les Bleus on his ace.

But after Sunday’s disappointing 2-0 loss to Denmark in Copenhagen, thanks to Kasper Dolberg and Andreas Skov Olsen goals, Deschamps says he is not worried after a klomp injuries to his side.

Defending Mbappe, the boss says: “Kylian did a lot of good things.

“He is one of the few players who has played two 90 minutes in three days.