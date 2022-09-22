Lock Nolusindiso Booi will lead the Springbok Women at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand next month in what will be her third appearance at the showpiece. Booi and Zenay Jordaan, who also played in the 2010 and 2014 tournaments, bring great experience to Stanley Raubenheimer’s group, along with Tayla Kinsey and Asithandile Ntoyanto, who will play in their second tournaments, having represented South Africa in the 2014 showpiece in England.

The remainder of the 32-member squad will all make their World Cup debuts, where the Springbok Women will face France, Fiji and England in a tough Pool C. 🤩 Capped and ready!#TogetherMovingForward #WomenBoks pic.twitter.com/MeugOfTKuN — Springbok Women (@WomenBoks) September 21, 2022 Six players – Lerato Makua, Zintle Mpupha, Simamkele Namba, Nadine Roos, Sizophila Solontsi and Eloise Webb – also represented the Springbok Women's Sevens team at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in what can only be described as a ground-breaking year for women's rugby in the country. SA Rugby President Mark Alexander acknowledged the growth of the SA Women, who won five of their six Tests this year.

“We all know where we started and to have seen this team grow – in stature and performance – is testimony to the abilities, planning and execution of the coaching staff and the Rugby Department at SA Rugby,” said Mr Alexander. 🇿🇦 Your #WomenBoks squad for the @rugbyworldcup in New Zealand

3️⃣rd tournament appearances for Nolusindiso Booi and Zenay Jordaan

🗣️ "Congratulations to every player, but also to their families and loved ones"

🔗 https://t.co/gmS78cAJi8#TogetherMovingForward pic.twitter.com/hnhmaeuwG9 — Springbok Women (@WomenBoks) September 21, 2022 “We are sending this team to New Zealand knowing they will be very competitive, fit as can be and mentally strong to represent every South African back home. Congratulations to every player, but also to their families and loved ones, as they are often those who make the real sacrifices. Thank you to all those who silently support in the background.” Raubenheimer said the selection of the squad was fairly easy as they have been building squad depth over a number of seasons.

“We wanted experience in the squad and depth in every position, and I am pleased to say we have achieved that,” said Raubenheimer. “The pandemic worked for us in that regard as it gave us an extra year to prepare as the tournament was moved to 2022, and we are going to New Zealand knowing that we have given ourselves the best chance possible. “I feel a sense of anticipation now, thinking back to where we started and how we have grown, and that we are now ready to take on the best teams in the world. We have our objectives and one of them is to not only make the country proud with our effort, but ourselves as well.

“This squad travelled a wonderful journey together and we can now celebrate that by taking on the biggest teams on the biggest stage.” Booi added: “The players in the squad, and those that were part of the journey over the last four or five years, all contributed to the effort. “Those who helped us qualify way back in 2019 and others that played along the way, but who are not here, we thank you for that,” said the Springbok captain

“To my teammates, we carry the hopes and dreams of many a young girl, but we also carry the responsibility of playing for the South African flag and the Springbok badge. Those demand a standard of excellence, and we are determined to deliver such a performance,” added Booi. Springbok Women squad for the Rugby World Cup: Props:

Sanelisiwe Charlie (EP Queens) – 4 Tests; Babalwa Latsha (DHL Western Province) – 17 Tests, 10 points (2 tries); Monica Mazibukwana (EP Queens) – 3 Tests; Azisa Mkiva (DHL Western Province) – 1 Test; Yonela Ngxingolo (Border Ladies) – 18 Tests, 5 points (1 try); Asithandile Ntoyanto (Border Ladies) – 12 Tests, 10 points (2 tries) Hookers: Roseline Botes (DHL Western Province) – 5 Tests, 10 points (2 tries); Micke Gunter (Cell C Sharks Women) – 3 Tests; Lindelwa Gwala (Cell C Sharks Women) – 18 Tests, 10 points (2 tries)

Locks: Nolusindiso Booi (captain, DHL Western Province) – 30 Tests, 10 points (2 tries); Lerato Makua (Blue Bulls Women) – 5 Tests; Nompumelelo Mathe (Cell C Sharks Women) – 8 Tests, 10 points (2 tries); Catha Jacobs (Blue Bulls Women) – 7 Tests Loose Forwards:

Lusanda Dumke (Border Ladies) – 15 Tests, 25 points (5 tries); Aseza Hele (Boland Dames) – 13 Tests, 25 points (5 tries); Sinazo Mcatshulwa (DHL Western Province) – 15 Tests, 35 points (7 tries); Sizophila Solontsi (Cell C Sharks Women) – 13 Tests, 25 points (five tries) Utility Forward: Rights Mkhari (Blue Bulls Women) – 8 Tests, 35 points (7 tries)

Scrumhalves: Tayla Kinsey (Cell C Sharks Women) – 21 Tests, 44 points (2 tries, 14 conversions, 2 penalty goals); Rumandi Potgieter (Blue Bulls Women) – 3 Tests; Unam Tose (Border Ladies) – 11 Tests Flyhalves:

Libbie Janse van Rensburg (Blue Bulls Women) – 10 Tests, 96 points (4 tries, 26 conversions, 7 penalty goals, 1 drop goal); Zenay Jordaan (EP Queens) – 34 Tests, 81 points (10 tries, 11 conversions, 3 penalty goals) Centres: Jakkie Cilliers (Blue Bulls Women) – 2 Tests, 13 points (1 try, 2 penalty goals, 1 conversion); Zintle Mpupha (DHL Western Province) – 15 Tests, 86 points (16 tries, 3 conversions); Aphiwe Ngwevu (Border Ladies) – 12 Tests, 35 points (7 tries); Chumisa Qawe (DHL Western Province) – 9 Tests, 5 points (1 try)

Outside Backs: Nomawethu Mabenge (EP Queens) – 9 Tests, 25 points (5 tries); Chuma Qawe (DHL Western Province) – 3 Tests; Eloise Webb (Border Ladies) – 7 Tests, 30 points (6 tries) Utility Backs:

Simamkele Namba (DHL Western Province) – 6 Tests, 30 points (6 tries); Nadine Roos (Blue Bulls Women) – 8 Tests, 25 points (5 tries) Pool C match schedule (SA kick-off times): Saturday, October 8

3.15am: South Africa v France – Eden Park, Auckland Sunday, October 16 6.45am: South Africa v Fiji – Waitakere Stadium, Auckland

Sunday, October 23 06h45: South Africa v England – Waitakere Stadium, Auckland @WynonaLouw