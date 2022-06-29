Will Jordan became the sixth member of the All Blacks camp to test positive for Covid-19, but captain Sam Cane says the players are “rolling with the punches” ahead of Saturday’s Test against Ireland. Outside back Jordan was in brilliant form in Super Rugby this season but joined his Crusaders teammates David Havili and Jack Goodhue in isolation after the positive test.

Coach Ian Foster and his assistants John Plumtree and Scott McLeod are also isolating after positive tests and former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has been drafted in to help out with preparations for Saturday’s series opener at Eden Park. Skipper Cane says Jordan is likely to miss the Auckland Test and the second match in Dunedin the following week but could play in the final game in Wellington. "Covid has been around us for a couple of years now, and we've planned for what will happen in this situation"#NZLvIRE #SteinlagerSeries — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) June 27, 2022 Cane explains: “It’s terrible timing for everyone who got Covid. We feel for Will but there is a lot of depth and competition for places…

