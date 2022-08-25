Noah Lolesio has a chance to cement his place in the Wallabies’ No.10 jersey when they face the Springboks in Adelaide on Saturday.
With Australia not yet having named their team for the Rugby Championship clash, assistant coach Dan McKellar on Wednesday revealed that it will be Lolesio, 22, playing at flyhalf and not recalled veteran Bernard Foley, 32.
With Quade Cooper out injured and James O’Connor dropped after his poor performance in their 48-17 defeat to Argentina last time out, McKellar tells the Wallabies’ website: “He [Lolesio] was close to playing in Argentina but it’s a position where it hasn’t been nailed yet.
“He gets his chance this week. He’s got Whitey [Nic White] on his inside who he knows very well.
“There should be really good cohesion, now he just goes about doing his job.
“I think [he can nail down a permanent spot in the No.10 hersey]. My advice there is he doesn’t have to go out and think he needs to be the best player on the field.”
