Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is now getting dik of the lack of support he is getting form the Mzansi football family in his quest to make South Africa a big player in Africa again. Not only did he kerm about not having enough time to prepare his team for the Afcon 2023 qualifiers, which starts against Morocco next Thursday, because of league commitments, but the coach also says the PSL coaches have no time for him.

Wanting to get aligned with almal, with his squad only coming together this week, Broos says: “Every time I am refused the opportunity to meet with the coaches. What can I do? The #TotalEnergiesAFCON 2021 gifted us incredible moments and historic accomplishments! 🤩



Fasten your seta-belts, we are about to go on another trip! ✈️



🇩![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇴![CDATA[]]>🇧![CDATA[]]>🇯![CDATA[]]>🇧![CDATA[]]>🇼![CDATA[]]>🇧![CDATA[]]>🇫![CDATA[]]>🇧![CDATA[]]>🇮![CDATA[]]>🇨![CDATA[]]>🇲![CDATA[]]>🇨![CDATA[]]>🇻![CDATA[]]>🇨![CDATA[]]>🇫![CDATA[]]>🇰![CDATA[]]>🇲![CDATA[]]>🇨![CDATA[]]>🇬

🇨![CDATA[]]>🇩![CDATA[]]>🇬![CDATA[]]>🇶![CDATA[]]>🇸![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇪![CDATA[]]>🇹![CDATA[]]>🇬![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇬![CDATA[]]>🇲![CDATA[]]>🇬![CDATA[]]>🇭![CDATA[]]>🇬![CDATA[]]>🇳![CDATA[]]>🇬![CDATA[]]>🇼![CDATA[]]>🇨![CDATA[]]>🇮![CDATA[]]>🇱![CDATA[]]>🇸

2⃣0⃣2⃣3⃣ 🇸![CDATA[]]>🇳![CDATA[]]>🏆![CDATA[]]>🇪![CDATA[]]>🇬2⃣0⃣2⃣3⃣

🇱![CDATA[]]>🇷![CDATA[]]>🇱![CDATA[]]>🇾![CDATA[]]>🇲![CDATA[]]>🇬![CDATA[]]>🇲![CDATA[]]>🇼![CDATA[]]>🇲![CDATA[]]>🇱![CDATA[]]>🇲![CDATA[]]>🇷![CDATA[]]>🇲![CDATA[]]>🇺![CDATA[]]>🇲![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇲![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇳![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇳![CDATA[]]>🇪

🇳![CDATA[]]>🇬![CDATA[]]>🇷![CDATA[]]>🇼![CDATA[]]>🇸![CDATA[]]>🇱![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇸![CDATA[]]>🇸![CDATA[]]>🇸![CDATA[]]>🇩![CDATA[]]>🇹![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇹![CDATA[]]>🇬![CDATA[]]>🇹![CDATA[]]>🇳![CDATA[]]>🇺![CDATA[]]>🇬![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇲 pic.twitter.com/CKZ28tuId5 — CAF (@CAF_Online) June 1, 2022 “I see a lot of injuries and it could be due to overload but something is not right with the league. “I won’t give up [to meet them] but it’s going to be difficult now because we have qualifiers and everyone goes on holiday.