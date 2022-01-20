Blitzbok flyer Mfundo Ndhlovu wants to put his injury nightmares behind him as he returns in the Green and Gold after a two-year absence at the Malaga Sevens tournament this weekend.

Ndhlovu, 24, last played for the Blitzboks in Vancouver 2020 before Covid-19 and injury brought a halt to his career.

Unlucky with injuries throughout his career, Ndhlovu was ruled out of last year’s Olympic Games when he suffered an ankle injury in training.

Back in action now, coach Neil Powell expects a lot from the flyer. Powell says: “Mfundo has so much potential – I cannot wait for him to get a proper run; he is going to surprise a lot of teams.”

Ndhlovu adds of his return: “I cannot change what happened in the past, so I am not looking back at those misfortunes.

“I am only looking ahead, to what this tournament will bring and how I can best contribute.”

The series leaders kick off the tournament against Scotland tomorrow and will face England on Saturday, while getting three points for their other Pool A match, with Fiji not involved in group matches.

