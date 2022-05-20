Tottenham and Arsenal are taking nothing for granted in their race for fourth place in the Premier League on Sunday’s final day in their 5pm matches. With a place in next season’s Champions League at stake and just two points between fourth-placed Spurs and the local rivals the Gunners in fifth, anything can happen in their matches against Norwich and Everton, respectively.

Spurs know victory in Norwich will put them where they want to be, but a defeat coupled by an Arsenal win at the Etihad Stadium will see them take their place in the Europa League. Even if Antonio Conte’s manne draw, the Gunners will have to beat the Toffees by 16 goals to pip them. Setting a personal-best of 16 clean sheets in a season would go a long way to doing the job for Spurs captain Hugo Lloris and his span.