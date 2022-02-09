New Zealand’s All Blacks will play two Tests in South Africa this year, but none of them will be innie Kaap.

SA Rugby yesterday released the Springboks’ schedule for the 2022 season, announcing Wales’ three-Test tour of Mzansi in July in the process.

The international season kicks off on July 2 at Loftus Versfeld, with the Wales series coming to an end at Cape Town Stadium on July 16.

But the one international Cape rugby fans desperately wanted to see is that of the Springboks against New Zealand in the Mother City.

But SA Rugby had other gedagtes and decided to host the All Blacks in back-to-back Rugby Championship matches at the Mbombela Stadium on August 6 and Ellis Park instead.

Of the fixtures announcement, coach Jacques Nienaber says: “It’s a massive honour to represent our country, and the fact that we will be facing such tough competition this season has certainly sparked excitement among the coaches and the players alike.

“We are well underway with our planning for the year, and our knowledge of these teams after facing all of them last season will be vital as we forge ahead in this regard in the next few months.

“Wales, the All Blacks and Australia tested us well last season, and Argentina have proven to be a force to be reckoned with, both at home and away, so although we are expecting a challenging season, we realise the importance of laying a solid foundation as we build up toward next year’s Rugby World Cup.”

SPRINGBOKS’ FIXTURES

Incoming series

July

2 Wales (Pretoria), 9 Wales (Bloemfontein)

16 Wales (Cape Town)

Rugby Championship

August

6 New Zealand (Nelspruit), 13 New Zealand (Johannesburg)

27 Australia (venue TBC)

September

3 Australia (TBC), 17 Argentina (Buenos Aires)

24 Argentina (Durban)

[email protected]