Playing only four Pool B games - home and away against France’s Clermont and England’s London Irish - the Stormers have to finish in the top eight of the 16-team pool to advance to the next round.

The Stormers know they can’t afford any more slip-ups in the Champions Cup if they want to make the second round of the competition.

A tough second half at Stade Marcel Michelin. Well played @ASMOfficiel, we'll see you in Cape Town in January. #ASMvSTO #iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/RcJxDVCQmX — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) December 10, 2022

And after losing their first match to Clermont 24-12 last weekend, prop and captain Steven Kitshoff knows they can’t afford to lose Saturday’s 7.30pm clash against Irish at Cape Town Stadium.

He says: “There are four games to the playoffs and you have to win your home games. You can lose one away and then you’ve got two massive home games and one away to seal a spot in the playoffs. “That’s where home games become important and the challenge of the Champions Cup - that’s what it is, the best against the best. You have four opportunities to get to the playoffs.”

Boosted by the return of Springboks Marvin Orie and Frans Malherbe, the Stormers will also welcome back centre Dan du Plessis, who was a late withdrawal in the match against Clermont, and looseforward Willie Engelbrecht, who was also scheduled to play last week but then got sick.