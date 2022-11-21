Netherlands defender Nathan Ake says even without Sadio Mane, African champions Senegal will still be a tough nut to crack. Wary: Orange’s Nathan Ake Mane was ruled out of the tournament last week with a knee injury and ahead of their opening Group A clash at 6pm tonight, the Manchester City ace says of facing Senegal: “It’s going to be very tough.

“Senegal has good players and very strong strikers, even without Mane. Missing the World Cup due to an injury is very annoying, not only for him. “Everyone wants to see the top players at work here. The fact that Mane is not there is therefore a loss for this World Cup. “But we still have to prepare for a very tough job, because Senegal remains very strong. We’ve analysed them well.”

Watford speedster Ismaila Sarr is expected to swap wings and cover for Mane on the left. And his coach Aliou Cisse is convinced that he can make the step up, saying: “I expect my players to take the country forward because the expectations are high. We have great players who can beat the best teams…” Fighting talk: Aliou Cisse The two teams have never crossed swords before, with Netherlands entering the match unbeaten in 2022, winning six matches and drawing two.