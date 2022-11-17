Senegal’s doekom to get talisman Sadio Mane ready in time for the World Cup kickoff hasn’t worked.
Bayern Munich ace Mane suffered a knee injury in Bundesliga action last Tuesday, which had the African champions scrambling.
So important is the 30-year-old captain and record goalscorer, that Senegalese Fifa secretary-general Fatma Samoura was reportedly keen to call in toordokters last week to get him ready for Qatar.
According to Europe 1 last Thursday, she was quoted as saying: “We are going to use witch doctors.
“I don’t know [if they’re effective] but in this instance, we’re going to use them anyway. We are hoping for miracles. He has to be there!”
But yesterday, Senegal football federation (FSF) official Abdoulaye Sow revealed that Mane will indeed miss the Lions of Teranga’s “first games”.
With Africa’s best taking on the Netherlands in Monday’s Group A opener, Sow says: “We will have to rely on playing the first games without Sadio and win without Sadio.
“No-one would have wanted it, but that’s what’s happened to us.”
Senegal can take some comfort knowing that the Oranje will also be without their biggest goal threat, after coach Louis van Gaal ruled Memphis Depay out of the opener.
Europe’s top marksman in qualifying with 12 goals, the Barcelona star has been out with a hamstring injury since September and Van Gaal is not ready to risk the striker.
Getting the ball rolling in Group A, hosts Qatar and Ecuador kick off the tournament on Sunday.