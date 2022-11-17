Senegal’s doekom to get talisman Sadio Mane ready in time for the World Cup kickoff hasn’t worked. Bayern Munich ace Mane suffered a knee injury in Bundesliga action last Tuesday, which had the African champions scrambling.

So important is the 30-year-old captain and record goalscorer, that Senegalese Fifa secretary-general Fatma Samoura was reportedly keen to call in toordokters last week to get him ready for Qatar. According to Europe 1 last Thursday, she was quoted as saying: “We are going to use witch doctors. “I don’t know [if they’re effective] but in this instance, we’re going to use them anyway. We are hoping for miracles. He has to be there!”

But yesterday, Senegal football federation (FSF) official Abdoulaye Sow revealed that Mane will indeed miss the Lions of Teranga’s “first games”. With Africa’s best taking on the Netherlands in Monday’s Group A opener, Sow says: “We will have to rely on playing the first games without Sadio and win without Sadio. “No-one would have wanted it, but that’s what’s happened to us.”