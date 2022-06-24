Wimbledon is set to kick off without Roger Federer for the first time in over two decades next week and with the clock ticking down on the Swiss maestro’s career John McEnroe says he is grateful for being able to watch him play the sport for so long.

Federer, who turns 41 in August, has undergone three knee operations in the last two years and has not played a competitive match since his quarterfinal defeat to Hubert Hurkacz at last year’s grass court Grand Slam.