Wimbledon is set to kick off without Roger Federer for the first time in over two decades next week and with the clock ticking down on the Swiss maestro’s career John McEnroe says he is grateful for being able to watch him play the sport for so long.
Federer, who turns 41 in August, has undergone three knee operations in the last two years and has not played a competitive match since his quarterfinal defeat to Hubert Hurkacz at last year’s grass court Grand Slam.
Wouldn't be Wimbledon without a little 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/9qZzCeyBZO— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 23, 2022
He won the Wimbledon junior title in 1998 before turning professional the same year. Since making his debut at the grass court Grand Slam in 1999 Federer had not missed a single edition before the 2022 tournament.
And McEnroe says: “Twenty years, you got to look at the bright side.
“You had a lot of time where you got a chance to watch this guy play and win it numerous times. So, we have to sort of hope that whatever he decides he's happy with. He's 40. He's made it this far. It's amazing.”