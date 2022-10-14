Manchester City hero Joleon Lescott reckons form will fly out of the window for his former club’s Sunday (5.30pm) Premier League showdown with Liverpool at Anfield. After City finished last season as champions just a point ahead of the Reds, the gulf between the two teams is 13 points after just nine games of the new campaign, with the hosts currently 10th in the league on 10 points and trailing City on 23.

Jurgen Klopp’s men hit a purple patch just ahead of the arrival of 15-goal ace Erling Haaland and the league champions, scoring seven goals in their midweek Champions League win over Rangers. City, meanwhile, drew a blank after in Copenhagen on Tuesday. But two-time league winner Lescott says those results mean nothing given City and Liverpool’s rivalry – sharing five of the last titles.