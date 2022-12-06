Proteas captain Dean Elgar says there is no bad blood between them and Australia ahead of their three-Test series Down Under. The last time the two sides met in a Test series, things got out of hand with Baggy Greens trio Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith and David Warner later banned for their involvement in a ball-tampering scandal at Newlands in the third Test.

Snot en trane: Steve Smith The story later became known as Sandpapergate. Four years later and the two great rivals meet again in a three-match series starting at the Gabba on December 17. Elgar, who scored 141 in the first innings of that Newlands clash, says of the 2018 series: “[There were] unfortunate scenes and I wish things could have been a lot different. The history between South Africa and Australia in Tests is so rich. Both are competitive, both want to go out and win and play a brand of cricket that our countries are proud of. “It [the series] was extremely juicy - even building up to that game in Cape Town. It was interesting times and hopefully been put to bed now.”