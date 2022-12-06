Proteas captain Dean Elgar says there is no bad blood between them and Australia ahead of their three-Test series Down Under.
The last time the two sides met in a Test series, things got out of hand with Baggy Greens trio Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith and David Warner later banned for their involvement in a ball-tampering scandal at Newlands in the third Test.
The story later became known as Sandpapergate.
Four years later and the two great rivals meet again in a three-match series starting at the Gabba on December 17.
Elgar, who scored 141 in the first innings of that Newlands clash, says of the 2018 series: “[There were] unfortunate scenes and I wish things could have been a lot different. The history between South Africa and Australia in Tests is so rich. Both are competitive, both want to go out and win and play a brand of cricket that our countries are proud of. “It [the series] was extremely juicy - even building up to that game in Cape Town. It was interesting times and hopefully been put to bed now.”
Asked if there is any animosity between the two teams, he says: “None at all, it was a very tough time for all of us. Even though we were not the guys who got the brunt of everything, we were part of that and it was a sad event. I personally don’t hold any animosity towards the players that were involved or Cricket Australia.
“That period has long elapsed and we moved forward as a group after that.”
Pressed on whether there is bad blood between the two teams, he adds: “Not at all, I don’t have any bad blood towards them. What’s in the past is in the past, I don’t hold any grudges...”