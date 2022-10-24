Sbu Nkosi is diep innie moeilikheid again and has been sent home from the Bulls’ overseas tour for breaking team protocols, according to reports. According to Rapport, coach Jake White told Nkosi to go home after he missed a team meeting in Ireland in the week of the Munster match.

Apparently, Nkosi had been given permission to visit a friend but then returned home late to the team hotel. Eyebrows had been raised when Nkosi was not included in the matchday squad for the Bulls’ win over Benetton at the weekend. Nkosi reportedly apologised to the team but that did not stop White from sending him home.

On the field, the Bulls machine was flying in the second half in Italy to beat their hosts 44-22 after trailing 9-3 at the break. The Bulls are back home this week, hosting local rivals the Sharks on Sunday. Benetton – Try: Manuel Zuliani; Conversion: Tomas Albornoz; Penalties: Albornoz (5).