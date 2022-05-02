Stormers head coach John Dobson feels like their 20-13 United Rugby Championship victory over log-leading Leinster was “anti-climactic”. After trailing 3-6 at half time, the Stormers produced a better second half to secure the win, but some discipline issues still creped in.

Going into the top of the table clash, with the visitors playing an understrength side, the Stormers were the side with everything to play for. Despite the result, Leinster remain in the top spot and the Stormers in fourth. Speaking after the game, Dobson said: “Toby Booth of the Ospreys told me after the game here, he said that the best team in the competition is Leinster, and the second-best team is Leinster B … he wasn’t joking.

“It did feel a bit anti-climactic. Some of the errors we made - whether that was discipline or at the lineout - we could have got the fourth try. I’m not disappointed with the performance or effort … we knew we were going to be in for a hard game. “Another factor is our own standards. It’s quite a good reflection on this group that has just played Leinster and feeling like we are walking in after a loss.”

“I was trying to put pressure on the guys to make sure that they realise they are not playing a ‘B side’. We felt that pressure today and maybe I felt it. We had a lot to lose today and not much to win and I think it reflected in the performance.” “It’s tricky as a coach. That is probably one of the things I got wrong this week. I started trying to shift them from just getting to the quarter-finals because I want to push on, but then we start getting carried away with that. It is a challenge for us.”