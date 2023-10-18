Ben O’Keeffe will be the man in the middle when South Africa tackle England in their World Cup semifinal at Stade de France on Saturday. The New Zealand, who also whistled South Africa’s 29-28 quarterfinal win over hosts France at the weekend, will be assisted by Ireland’s Andrew Brace and fellow Kiwi Paul Williams, while another New Zealand Brendon Pickerill will be the TMO.

In what will be his first World Cup semifinal, the 34-year-old O’Keeffe who is also a medical doctor, will take charge of a Springbok versus England match for only the second time. The last time the Springboks beat England 42-39 at Ellis Park in June 2018. We go again 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#StrongerTogether #Springboks #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/E6rmmk2c2u — Springboks (@Springboks) October 16, 2023 While the French camp was unhappy with his handling of the quarterfinals at the weekend, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said of O’Keeffe’s performance: “I thought Ben was good on the day. You would say we won and that’s why I’m saying that. We tried to take the referee out of the game - we scored four tries, and missed one or two, and one from the tee. We managed it well. “I thought his communication on the day was excellent in terms of the decisions he made.”