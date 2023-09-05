All Blacks assistant coach Jason Ryan says mense must remember that they are about to kick off the Rugby World Cup and not the Fifa World Cup when they tackle hosts France in the tournament opener on Friday.
The All Blacks are zoning in on their after Sam Cane got a yellow card in their 35-7 record defeat to the Springboks in their final tournament warm-up match, with lock Scott Barrett also bagging two yellows and a subsequent red in the match.
Barrett was cleared to play in the match against France, though, after his second yellow for a dangerous impact on Malcolm Marx at a ruck was deemed not gevaarlik enough for a straight red.
And Ryan says: “As long as it’s not the Fifa World Cup [where players fall and dive for free kicks and penalties]. This is rugby, this is the Rugby World Cup, and this is a spectacle that the game needs. “We have to adapt, and we have to get our height right around the collisions and make sure that our carry and cleans are strong, have a dominant mindset and be clear when we can…”