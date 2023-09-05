All Blacks assistant coach Jason Ryan says mense must remember that they are about to kick off the Rugby World Cup and not the Fifa World Cup when they tackle hosts France in the tournament opener on Friday.

The All Blacks are zoning in on their after Sam Cane got a yellow card in their 35-7 record defeat to the Springboks in their final tournament warm-up match, with lock Scott Barrett also bagging two yellows and a subsequent red in the match.