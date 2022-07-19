The All Blacks have to change their game plan to be successful again, according to legendary New Zealand scrumhalf Justin Marshall. Following their 2-1 home series defeat to Ireland last weekend, the All Blacks slumped to an all-time low fourth on the world rankings.

And despite winning only one match in their last five outings, coach Ian Foster’s still looks secure. CALL: Marshall New Zealand Rugby last August handed Foster a contract extension through to next year’s World Cup, but his win rate as All Blacks coach now stands at 66.7 percent - well below the 80-plus his two World Cup-winning predecessors enjoyed. And with two Tests against the Springboks in South Africa kicking off the Rugby Championship, Marshall says: “We’ve got to get back to playing instinctive rugby.