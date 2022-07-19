The All Blacks have to change their game plan to be successful again, according to legendary New Zealand scrumhalf Justin Marshall.
Following their 2-1 home series defeat to Ireland last weekend, the All Blacks slumped to an all-time low fourth on the world rankings.
And despite winning only one match in their last five outings, coach Ian Foster’s still looks secure.
New Zealand Rugby last August handed Foster a contract extension through to next year’s World Cup, but his win rate as All Blacks coach now stands at 66.7 percent - well below the 80-plus his two World Cup-winning predecessors enjoyed.
And with two Tests against the Springboks in South Africa kicking off the Rugby Championship, Marshall says: “We’ve got to get back to playing instinctive rugby.
“We have the talent, we have the depth, we have the players. There were still signs in that Test series that the All Blacks can get back to the top of the world.”