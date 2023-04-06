Buckley has strong ties to German football, having left SA at the age of 17 to join Bochum in 1995, before moving to Bielefeld and Jurgen Klopp’s Borussia Dortmund.

Bafana Bafana hero Delron Buckley is set to link up the game in South Africa and Germany in a new ambassadorial role at former club Arminia Bielefeld.

A speedy winger, his best season in the Bundesliga saw him score a team-high 15 goals to save Bielefeld from relegation - ending level with the likes of former Bayern Munich aces Miroslav Klose and Jan Koller and outscoring Michael Ballack.

He left Mzansi on Tuesday afternoon for Germany where he will be revealed as the club’s new ambassador at a press conference on Thursday.

Bielefeld, now in the German second division, have a technical partnership with the only team Buckley played for in the PSL, Maritzburg United.