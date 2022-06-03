With South Africa kicking off their Group K campaign in Morocco next Thursday, Broos is hoping his manne find the belief in themselves after just missing out on 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs.

Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos told his players they can start a new chapter ahead of the Afcon 2023 qualifiers.

While SA’s chance of booking a place in Ivory Coast next year were boosted after pool rivals Zimbabwe were booted out of the tournament, Broos warned it still won’t be easy.

From all of us we would like to say thank you to @virginactiveSA for the warm welcome and letting us feel at home in their top class facility. #BafanaPride #AFCON2023Q #LiveLifeActive pic.twitter.com/yVReTrz34W — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 2, 2022

The Belgian says: “This is the new chapter that we are starting after the World Cup qualifiers last year.

“We are in a group of three teams with Morocco and Liberia – it boost our chances, but it won’t be easy.”