Former Australia captain Tim Paine has accused South Africa of ball-tampering in the match that immediately followed the infamous 2018 Newlands Test which saw the Aussie engulfed in the “Sandpaper-gate” scandal. Paine, who stepped down from the captaincy late last year and withdrew from cricket for nearly a year, made the comments in his autobiography, The Price Paid, which was released on Tuesday.

Australia suspended former captain Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft after Bancroft was caught on camera with a piece of sandpaper on the field during the Cape Town test of the South Africa tour. However, Paine says he then saw SA, led by captain Faf du Plessis at the time, ball-tampering in the next Test in Johannesburg. IN CHARGE: Faf du Plessis of SA He writes: “Think about that. After everything that had happened in Cape Town, after all the headlines and bans and carry on.

“I was standing at the bowlers’ end in the next Test when a shot came up on the screen of a South African player at mid-off having a huge crack at the ball.” Paine says the TV director immediately pulled the shot off the stadium screen, adding: “We went to the umpires about it, which might seem a bit poor, but we’d been slaughtered and were convinced they’d been up to it since the first Test. “But the footage got lost. As it would.”