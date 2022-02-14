It was a nightmare weekend for Cape football as the Mother City’s teams were dumped out of the Nedbank Cup.

Stellenbosch were first to fall on Friday, going down 1-0 to Baroka at the Danie Craven Stadium.

Despite starting with an attack of Junior Mendieta, Ashley du Preez and Venezuelan new boy Juan Carlos Ortiz, Steve Barker’s manne failed to take their chances.

And they were stunned by Thami Masiya who, after just 10 seconds on the pitch, pounced on an Athenkosi Mcaba mistake to grab the win for Baroka.

Cape Town City crashed out 2-1 at Royal AM after taking the lead just eight minutes in through Khanyisa Mayo.

But a Katlego Mokhuoane own goal on 48 minutes pegged City back And a dubious freekick call allowed Latshene Phalane to rocket his team into the lead five minutes with the eventual winner.

City boss Eric Tinkler hopes his team dust themselves off before hosting Kaizer Chiefs, who also fell in the cup, in the PSL tomorrow.

And finally, yesterday Santos were knocked out 2-0 by Gallants away.

Other weekend cup results:

Black Eagles 2 Sivutsa 1 (AET), Kaizer Chiefs 0 TS Galaxy 1, Sinenkani 1 Free State Stars 1 (Sinenkani won 8-7 on penalties), PC Rovers 1 Sekhukhune 1 (PC Rovers won 3-2 on penalties), NC Pros 0 Mathaithai 2, Uthongathi 1 Summerfield Dynamos 0.

