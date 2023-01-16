Rafael Nadal will kick off his Australian Open title defence on Monday at 5.30am with a first round test against rising Briton Jack Draper as a new era begins on the blue hardcourts of Melbourne Park.
At the first Grand Slam following Roger Federer’s, Spaniard Nadal carries the flame for the fading golden generation as he bids for a 23rd major title and third at Melbourne Park.
The 36-year-old is third up at Rod Laver Arena and says of facing 21-year-old Draper: “It’s probably one of the toughest first rounds possible, being seeded.
“I'm here to just give myself a chance.”
Last year’s beaten finalist Daniil Medvedev faces American Marcos Giron at 11.15am, while third-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will meet France’s Quentin Halys at Margaret Court Arena at 10am.
South Africa’s Lloyd Harris, meanwhile, faces Italian 17th-seed Lorenzo Musetti at 7am.