Rafael Nadal has warned Matteo Berrettini that he will be at his best when the two meet in the Australian Open semifinal at 5.30am today.

Chasing a record 21 Grand Slam titles, Nadal will look to book his place in Sunday’s final against the winner of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev, who square off at 10.30am.

Of Italian Berrettini, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the final of Wimbledon last year, Nadal says: “Matteo, he’s one of the best players in the world for a while already. He’s very solid.

“I need to play my 100 percent and my highest level if I want to keep having chances to fight, to be competitive, and to try to be in the final.”

Nadal, who battled fatigue in his five-set quarterfinal clash with Denis Shapovalov, says: “I am super happy. For me, victory [in that match] is super important in these circumstances… everything is a lot of positive energy for me.”

