It was another good weekend for South Africa’s teams in the United Rugby Championship, with only the Lions suffering defeat in their match against Connacht. Here’s how it went down.

Bulls 46 Benetton 29

The Bulls scored six tries in a determined showing in their clash against Benetton at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday to secure a rewarding 46-29 victory, which kept them in quarterfinal contention.

They trailed 16-12 at the break, but bounced back with aplomb in the second half.

Bulls – Tries: Cyle Brink, Kurt-Lee Arendse (2), Marcell Coetzee, Canan Moodie and Simphiwe Matanzima; Conversions: Chris Smith (3) and Morne Steyn (2); Penalties: Chris Smith (2).

Benetton – Tries: Tommaso Menoncello (2); Conversions: Rhyno Smith (2); Penalties: Smith (5).

Lions 30 Connacht 33

Connacht recorded their third victory over South African opposition with a 33-30 win in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The Lions actually outscored their visitors by four tries to three, but Ireland flyhalf Jack Carty punished the Lions with his fourth penalty kick five minutes from time to separate the two sides.

Lions – Tries: Rabz Maxwane, Morne van den Berg, Burger Odendaal and Edwill van der Merwe; Conversions: Jordan Hendrikse (2); Penalties: Hendrikse (2).

Connacht – Tries: Cian Prendergast, Tom Daly and Penalty try; Conversions: Jack Carty (2); Penalties: Carty (4).

Sharks 28 Leinster 23

The Sharks had to dig deep to beat an inexperienced Leinster side 28-23 on Saturday evening.

The visitors were held up over the Sharks’ tryline in injury time.

Sharks – Tries: Makazole Mapimpi, Jaden Hendrikse, Bongi Mbonambi, Phepsi Buthelezi. Conversions: Curwin Bosch (4).

Leinster – Tries: Scott Penny, Tommy O’Brien. Conversions: Ciaran Frawley (2). Penalty goals: Frawley (2).

Weekend’s other results: Cardiff 6 Ospreys 22, Dragons 19 Scarlets 38, Edinburgh 29 Zebre 26, Ulster 17 Munster 2

