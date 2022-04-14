After putting a dent in Arsenal’s top four hopes with an assist and a goal in their 2-1 win last weekend, Brighton’s Zambian midfielder Enock Mwepu has vowed to do the same to Tottenham.

Heading into tomorrow’s 1.30pm Premier League showdown at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Spurs are in fourth place on the log - three points above rivals Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

But Mwepu warns Antonio Conte’s team: “Normally we would be focused on our own goals but I can promise we will go into the game and do our best to win again. That would be good for them [Arsenal], I guess.”

Spurs attacker Heung-min Son, meanwhile, says they have not yet reached their peak.

He explains: “I just don’t think we are there yet, because this team deserves so much more. We are working so hard, the commitment is just unbelievable.”

Weekend’s other Prem fixtures

Saturday: Man United v Norwich, Watford v Brentford, Southampton v Arsenal (all 4pm)

Sunday: Newcastle v Leicester, West Ham v Burnley (both 3.15pm), Wolves v Man City (5.30pm)

[email protected]