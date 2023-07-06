The 36-year-old Briton, who won the grass-court championship in 2013 and 2016, cruised through his first-round match against compatriot Ryan Peniston 6-3, 6-0 and 6-1.

Two-time Wimbledon champion and home-crowd favourite Andy Murray says it’s been a while since he felt “this good” coming into Wimbledon.

But he faces a far more difficult task in the second round on Thursday when he either squares off with Dominic Thiem or fifth-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas who were scheduled to finish their rain-interrupted first-round clash yesterday.

Murray says of his form: “It’s been a long time since I’ve felt physically this good coming into Wimbledon... so I’m hoping I’m fit and ready for a good run.”

With rain again interrupting play on Wednesday, today’s schedule is fluid with No.1 seed Carlos Alcaraz also scheduled to face Alexandre Muller or Arthur Rinderknech in his second-round clash.