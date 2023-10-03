The South African Broadcast Corporation’s (SABC) bid to screen the 2023 Cricket World Cup has taken a turn for the worst. Multichoice, the rights holder for cricket in Sub-Saharan Africa, said in a statement that “after prolonged negotiations the SABC has rejected their latest proposal to possibly sub-license the broadcast rights of the World Cup on the basis of a proposed fee”.

In late September the national broadcaster announced they made an offer to Multichoice to air the tournament which gets underway on October 5 in India. The statement went on to say that Multichoice are disappointed that the SABC has rejected their offer as the broadcasting company says they offered significantly reduced commercial terms, given it’s current circumstances. This isn’t the first time the two parties are at odds just days before a World Cup.