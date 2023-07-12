Manchester United kick off their preparations for the new Premier League campaign on Wednesday at 5pm in a pre-season friendly against Leeds. And new boy Mason Mount is expected to make his debut at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo after his move from Chelsea last week.

Midfielder Mount missed England’s Euro 2024 qualifying double-header against North Macedonia and Malta last month, but has been named in the United travelling squad by coach Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils, meanwhile, are reportedly closing in on a £43m deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, who is looking to reunite with his former coach at Ajax Amsterdam, Ten Hag. ⏳ Your first chance to see United in action this summer is almost here!



🚨 Click below to join #MUTV and enjoy the first of 8️⃣ LIVE matches ⬇️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 11, 2023 Also in pre-season action on Wednesday is Brentford, who take on Boreham Wood at Meadow Park at 7.30pm.