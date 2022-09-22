This after the club fired commercial director Damian Willoughby after skaars ’n maand innie job due to sexual harassment on Wednesday.

Chelsea’s dramatic start to the Premier League season knows no end.

Willoughby began working at Chelsea earlier this month following the club’s takeover by an investment group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

VICTIM: Catalina Kim

But he was sacked with immediate effect after it emerged that he was sending ougat messages to football finance agent Catalina Kim since 2021.

A Chelsea spokesperson says: “Evidence of inappropriate messages sent by Mr Willoughby, prior to his appointment at Chelsea FC earlier this month, has recently been provided to and investigated by the club.”