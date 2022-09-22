Chelsea’s dramatic start to the Premier League season knows no end.
This after the club fired commercial director Damian Willoughby after skaars ’n maand innie job due to sexual harassment on Wednesday.
Willoughby began working at Chelsea earlier this month following the club’s takeover by an investment group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.
But he was sacked with immediate effect after it emerged that he was sending ougat messages to football finance agent Catalina Kim since 2021.
A Chelsea spokesperson says: “Evidence of inappropriate messages sent by Mr Willoughby, prior to his appointment at Chelsea FC earlier this month, has recently been provided to and investigated by the club.”
Chelsea have sacked commercial director Damian Willoughby after he sent "inappropriate messages" to a female football finance agent.— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 21, 2022
Full story 🔽
Since the takeover, influential board members Bruce Buck, Petr Cech and Marina Granovskaia have left.
Two weeks ago coach Thomas Tuchel was fired, with Graham Potter now leading the team.