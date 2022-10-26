Ahead the 9pm Group D clash against Sporting Lisbon, leaders Spurs are on seven points, Sporting and Marseille on six and bottom-club Eintracht Frankfurt on four with everything to play for in the pool.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has called on his stars to kap aan and fight for a place in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday night.

Spurs can book a place in the next round with victory, but a defeat could leave them needing to win away at Marseille on the final day next week with the threat of going out of Europe altogether.

And with his span dealing with mounting injury problems and hardly any room to rest the likes of star strikers Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son, Conte says they must bounce back from two straight Premier League defeats and druk hard for the win now.

On his gamble, the Italian says: “For sure, there are players that need to rest… and we don’t have the possibility to make rotation in this moment.