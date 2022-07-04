Liverpool forward Mo Salah on Friday signed a long-term contract extension, putting an end to a lengthy saga about his future at the Premier League club. The Egypt international has signed an extension until 2025, with the deal coming after strike partner and Senegal forward Sadio Mane left to join German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich on a three-year deal last month.

Salah says of signing his new deal: “I feel great and [I’m] excited to win trophies with the club. It’s a happy day for everyone. VOL SMILES: Boss Jurgen Klopp “It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what’s next. “I think you can see in the last five or six years the team was always going [upwards]. Last season we were close to winning four, but unfortunately in the last week of the season we lost two trophies."

Salah scored 23 league goals for coach Jurgen Klopp's manne last season to share the Premier League golden boot with Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min.



Ahead of our return to training today, read the complete guide to our 2022-23 pre-season ⤵️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 4, 2022 He was named the Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year and also took the top honour from the Football Writers' Association. The 30-year-old scored 31 goals in all competitions for Liverpool and helped them capture the League Cup and FA Cup.