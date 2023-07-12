Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber made 10 changes to his starting XV for Saturday’s Rugby Championship clash with New Zealand in Auckland. As expected, with 13 of his players already in New Zealand by the time South Africa beat Australia 43-12 in their season-opener at Loftus Versfeld last week, Nienaber rung the changes with lock Eben Etzebeth captaining the new-look side against the archrivals.

Etzebeth, who will equal John Smit's record of 111 Tests as the fourth-most capped Springbok of all time on Saturday, has led the team on 12 previous occasions – the last of which was against Australia in 2019. SWITCHING IT UP: Nienaber He will take the field alongside Lood de Jager in a brand new second row – the only changes to the tight five that beat the Aussies. It's all change in the backrow as Jasper Wiese, Franco Mostert and Kwagga Smith replace Duane Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Marco van Staden.

The Boks will also take the field with a new halfback pairing as scrumhalf Faf de Klerk and flyhalf Damian Willemse replace Cobus Reinach and Manie Libbok respectively, while Damian de Allende comes in for Andre Esterhuizen at inside centre. The two other changes are on the wing where Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi come in for Canan Moodie and Kurt-Lee Arendse. Of his selection, coach Jacques Nienaber says in a Zoom call from NZ: “The players pretty much had a good idea of who will play in the Tests, we were open and honest with them from the start…

“The plan was always to mix the two teams.” Of the change in the halfbacks, Nienaber was asked if this means a change in approach from the Boks. He answers: “Will we see the same thing? Yes, but we’ll see different pictures from New Zealand than what we did against Australia. We want them [the halfbacks] to make good decisions and make sure our pack goes forward. The opportunities will be different because it’s a different team [we are facing].”