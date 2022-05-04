Fulham yster Aleksandar Mitrovic klapped a new second-division goalscoring record by bagging a brace in his team’s 7-0 thumping of promotion hopefuls Luton Town on Monday. The victory confirmed Fulham as title winners, after already booking promotion to the top flight last month.

As for the 27-year-old Mitrovic, he bettered a 42-goal second-tier record set by former Portsmouth ace Guy Whittingham in the 1992/93 season with his double against Luton taking him to 43 with one game to play. To put it in perspective, Brentford hotshot Ivan Toney set a new Championship record with his 31 strikes last season, with Mitrovic topping the charts the previous campaign with 26 goals. Fulham also became the first club in two decades to score more than 100 goals in a single season in the second tier.