Karate kid Moegammad Viljoen, 12, from Mitchells Plain is ready to show off his skills after being selected to represent the Western Province Japan Karate Association at the South African JKA Championships in Johannesburg this month. Moegammad is a Grade 7 learner at West End Primary School and is a brown belt.

He will represent the province at Ellis Park Indoor Arena from 17-18 May and stands a chance to make the national team. Mom Siddeeqa Griffiths says she enrolled Moegammad in karate in Grade R so that he could protect himself as he was the smallest in the class. Proud: Ma Siddeeqa and son Moegammad. Picture: supplied “He loves karate. Because he is so small he becomes an easy target so his training helps him especially at school where he defends himself and his seven year old sister.”

Each athlete needs to raise R6000 to cover their expenses for the trip. “Fundraising is not going that well, people have been helping where they can but we are not close to reaching our target and still short of a lot of money,” says the mom. “I get paid monthly but it is barely enough for us to get through and my husband works in construction but on a minimum wage.