Mexico City - Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play in Saudi Arabia for the first time since joining Al Nassr after he was named as captain of Riyadh ST XI for an exhibition match against Lionel Messi's Paris St Germain, officials announced on Monday. The 37-year-old Portuguese will lead the team made up of players from Saudi sides Al Hilal and Al Nassr against Messi's PSG in what will be the latest chapter of the celebrated global soccer rivalry.

The line-up also features Saudi internationals Salem Al-Dawsari, who scored in the shock group-stage win over Argentina in last year's World Cup, and Saud Abdulhamid. The highly anticipated showdown, which reportedly had more than 2 million online ticket requests, will take place in Riyadh on Thursday. The bidding for a VIP "Beyond Imagination" ticket to the match has already topped $2.66 million in an auction that is set to end on Tuesday.